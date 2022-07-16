Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $89.00

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

