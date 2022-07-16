Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $49.83

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $29.04 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Articles

