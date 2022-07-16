Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.44. The firm has a market cap of C$125.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.43 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.