Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. 1,336,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRAG shares. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

