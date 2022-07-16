boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.77) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 188.89 ($2.25).

BOO stock opened at GBX 57.94 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.61. The company has a market cap of £734.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.13. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.45).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

