Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 122.5% in June

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the June 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.93. 11,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,041. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $214.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bonterra Energy

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

