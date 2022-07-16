BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.77

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as low as C$14.43. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.96.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$175.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.9289414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Announces Dividend

BMTC Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

(Get Rating)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.