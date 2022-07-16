BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBTGet Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as low as C$14.43. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.96.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$175.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.9289414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.89%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.