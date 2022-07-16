Blockport (BPT) Price Tops $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

Blockport (BPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Blockport coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockport has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,196.15 or 1.00010282 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008986 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003417 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Blockport Coin Profile
Blockport (BPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog.
Blockport Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.
