Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.00 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

