BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 179,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

