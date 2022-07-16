BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BLK traded up $11.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $621.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

