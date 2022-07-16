BitNautic Token (BTNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,115.00

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $4,115.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.44 or 0.99950810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

