BitDegree (BDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $798,328.51

BitDegree (BDG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded flat against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org.

BitDegree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

