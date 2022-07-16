BitCore (BTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $138,860.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $138,860.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,452.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.44 or 0.06318312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00254631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00665808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00512871 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005878 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

