Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $32.04 million and $170,348.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

