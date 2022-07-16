BitBlocks Finance Reaches Market Cap of $10,251.10 (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. BitBlocks Finance has a market capitalization of $10,251.10 and approximately $143.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00051485 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001867 BTC.
BitBlocks Finance Coin Profile
BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,814,587 coins and its circulating supply is 6,201,808 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI.
