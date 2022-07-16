Binamon (BMON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $572,141.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.
Binamon Coin Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
