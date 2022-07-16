Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.03 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.