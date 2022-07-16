Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 294,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

