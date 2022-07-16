Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,533,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $340.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.07.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

