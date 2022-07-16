Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.



