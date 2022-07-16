Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

