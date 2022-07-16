B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $23.50 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

