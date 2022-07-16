Beyond Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049866 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001888 BTC.
Beyond Finance Coin Profile
Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio.
Buying and Selling Beyond Finance
