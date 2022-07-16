Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 0.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after purchasing an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
