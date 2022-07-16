Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 0.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,863,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,780,000 after purchasing an additional 186,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

