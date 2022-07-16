Berenberg Bank Upgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.91) to GBX 326 ($3.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.40) to GBX 315 ($3.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DIISY stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

