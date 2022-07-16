Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,440,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,863,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

