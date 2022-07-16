Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.36. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

