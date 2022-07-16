Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1,108.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors grew its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $21,362,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in NovoCure by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 241,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $193.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

