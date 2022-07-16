Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 637,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

