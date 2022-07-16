Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 7,457 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5,326.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

