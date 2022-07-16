Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $39.63

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.63, but opened at $40.50. Belite Bio shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 1,188 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.
Belite Bio Trading Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.