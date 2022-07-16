Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $39.63

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.63, but opened at $40.50. Belite Bio shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 1,188 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Belite Bio Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

