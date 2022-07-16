Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €103.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €103.00 ($103.00) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($112.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($87.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.0 %

BMW stock opened at €75.12 ($75.12) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($100.42).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.