Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after acquiring an additional 421,405 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,482,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Baxter International by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

