Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Shares Down 1.2%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.32. 617,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 737,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.60.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700004 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

