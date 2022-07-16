Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

