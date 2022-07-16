Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, June 24th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($72.00) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €41.46 ($41.46) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($69.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

