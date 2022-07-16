Barclays Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.