Barclays Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $82.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

