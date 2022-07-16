Barclays Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $82.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.38.
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
