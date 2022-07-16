Barclays Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 21

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
