Barclays Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,229,000. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.