Barclays Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €32.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.40) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:DWS opened at €25.48 ($25.48) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.62 ($23.62) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($41.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

