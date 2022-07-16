Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.86

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.86 and last traded at $71.22, with a volume of 3044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

