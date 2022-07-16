Bank of America Cuts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $369.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $370.00 to $369.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $367.80.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $276.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.36 and a 200-day moving average of $308.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.