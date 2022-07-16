Band Protocol (BAND) One Day Volume Tops $12.07 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $47.93 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00006569 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

