Bancor (BNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.37 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Bancor has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bancor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $108.12 million and $14.37 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.39 or 0.99998593 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009239 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Bancor Coin Profile
Bancor (BNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 229,535,638 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network.
Buying and Selling Bancor
