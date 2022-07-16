Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Shares Up 8%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 7,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

