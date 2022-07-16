Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 10,260.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,462,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Down 0.6 %

BLZE opened at 5.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 5.68 and a 200 day moving average of 9.84. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.85 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

