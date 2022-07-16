Baader Bank Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($82.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Basf Stock Performance

BAS stock opened at €41.46 ($41.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.69. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($69.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

