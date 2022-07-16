Baader Bank Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €32.19 ($32.19) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.04. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($60.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

